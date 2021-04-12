Bergen County Figure Skating Community Mourns Loss Of 'Rink Mom' Rosanna Alfieri

The Bergen County figure skating community is mourning the loss of Rosanna Alfieri, who many say served as a mom to them.

Alfieri died due to COVID-19 complications on April 10. She was 57 years old.

A GoFundMe for Alfieri's daughter, Alexa Nazarko, had raised more than $6,700 as of Monday morning.

Nazarko is a 3-time National US Games Champion. She competes for Germany but trains at Hackensack's Ice House, Westwood's Fritz Dietl Ice Skating Rink and the Montclair State University Rink.

Alfieri has been a part of the figure skating community for more than a decade and being remembered as the matriarch of the rink.

Last night, a mother to me, Rosanna Alfieri passed away from COVID-19 complications. Rosanna and her daughter Alexa... Posted by Sasha Fakhroutdinov on Sunday, April 11, 2021

"Rosanna was like a mom to all of Alexa’s friends at the rink, including myself, and always supported all of us," Teresa Garofalow wrote on the GoFundMe for Nazarko.

"Rosanna was a strong, sweet, and generous woman, who worked hard to make sure her daughter had everything she needed to succeed in her figure skating,"

Last night, a mother to me, Rosanna Alfieri passed away from COVID-19 complications. Rosanna and her daughter Alexa... Posted by Sasha Fakhroutdinov on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.