Bergen Catholic Grad Mark McGuire Dies, 32

Clifton resident Mark McGuire died unexpectedly on Nov. 7, his obituary says. He was 32 years old.

Mark was born in Secaucus and raised in Clifton. He graduated from Bergen Catholic High School and St. Leo University, in Florida.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing.

Condolences poured in.

"The short time I knew you was a blessing," one person wrote on his Facebook page. "You had such a kind soul and always kept me smiling."

"Oh marky mark, I am so saddened that this world will no longer have your light in it," another added. "I will cherish the memories we shared and will always remember your kind heart. Rest easy buddy."

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at the Barbour Pond at Garret Mountain Reservation, on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

