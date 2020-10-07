Bergen Catholic Grad Johnny Mitchell Dies, 30, Community Rallies For Daughter

The community is mourning the loss of a 30-year-old Bergen County man who died suddenly on Monday, June 29.

Raised in Bogota, John Gerard Mitchell Jr., attended St. Joe's elementary, Bixby and Bogota Schools, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball even at a young age, his obituary says.

In 2009, he graduated from Bergen Catholic High School, where he served as football team captain and played various team positions.

John had been working as a plant attendee for Bergen County Utilities Authority in Little Ferry and, part-time, an attendant at MetLife Stadium.

He was being remembered as a doting dad to his four-year-old daughter.

"Johnny was a devoted and loving father who wanted to provide the very best for his little girl, Blair," according to a GoFundMe page launched by his sister, Kerianne Mitchell.

The page had raised more than $43,000 as of Friday to help cover John’s funeral expenses and financially support his daughter.

In addition to Blair and Kerianne, John is survived by his parents, Lois and John; his brother, Joey and countless extended family members and close friends.

Click here to view/donate to Johnny Mitchell Jr.’s Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.