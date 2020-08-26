Beloved Phillipsburg Teacher Dies After 2nd Cancer Battle

The Phillipsburg community is mourning the death of a first-grade teacher and mother of three Susan Fairchild on Aug. 23 after two cancer battles.

Fairchild, 49, had worked as a first-grade teacher in the Phillipsburg Primary School district for 22 years, Superintendent Gregory Troxwell said in a statement.

A native of Belleville, Fairchild was raised in Forks Township, PA, and lived in Easton at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Fairchild graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in education from Penn State University in 1993. As an educator, she was known for her incredible passion and ability to inspire young lives throughout the district.

“Her positive attitude was infectious,” said Troxwell. “You did not have to speak with Susan very long before you realized how much she loved her job! She worked tremendously hard to give her students confidence so they could be proud of their learning and successes.”

Fairchild’s passion for teaching remained long after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, leukemia and Cytomegalovirus.

“Her attitude from the onset of her illness was amazing,” said Troxwell. “She continued to ‘live her life,’ even through tremendous hardship, with incredible support from her friends and colleagues. She cultivated an inner strength that was unlike anything I had ever seen.”

Fairchild is survived by her husband of 23 years, Christopher Fairchild; her children, Owen, 17, Oliver, 15, and Ruby, 10; her mother, Cathy Rooney; her brothers, Michael Rooney and Kevin Rooney as well as numerous extended family members, colleagues and close friends.

“Susan was truly an inspiration to all of us and will be greatly missed,” said Troxwell. “We have lost a wonderful colleague, an extraordinary teacher, a caring and courageous mother and wife, and a much-loved friend.”

Fairchild’s calling hours will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Morello Funeral Home on Nicholas Street in Easton.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.