Beloved Phillipsburg Native, NJ Institute Of Technology Student Dies Suddenly, 19

Beloved Phillipsburg native and NJ Institute of Technology student Matthew A. Johnson died suddenly on Sunday, March 6. He was 19.

Born in Phillipsburg, Johnson was studying cyber security at the NJ Institute of Technology in Newark, his obituary says.

Johnson was also a valued member of St. James Lutheran Church in Phillipsburg.

Johnson was remembered for his kind personality, as well as his love for shad fishing and spending time with his family.

Predeceased by his mother, Theresa Halpin, Johnson leaves behind his loving father, Kevin Johnson; girlfriend, Adrianna Heath; paternal grandparents, Carl and Shirley Johnson; maternal grandmother, Shirley Halpin; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved dog, Tito.

A graveside service was held at Bloomsbury Cemetery on Tuesday, March 15.

“It’s not fair. You should get to live this life,” reads a social media tribute from Bailey Halpin.

“I wish I hugged you tighter the last time I saw you. I love you Matty.”

