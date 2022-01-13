Beloved Parsippany Software Engineer Willian Hua Dies After Brief Illness, 28

Beloved Parsippany software engineer Willian Hua died at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville on Jan. 9 after a brief illness at the age of 28.

Born in Livingston, Hua grew up in Lake Hiawatha and graduated from Parsippany High School in 2011, his obituary says.

Hua later attended the College of New Jersey, where he earned a Bachelor’s in computer science, according to his memorial.

Hua worked as a front-end developer and software engineer with Texas-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions.

“Willian Hua always gave his all when helping others: designing his church’s website, assisting in friend’s personal projects, and playing instruments in his band or for his church choir,” reads a social media tribute from relative Yu-Lin Hua.

“He valued putting your best foot forward when coming to someone in need.”

In addition to his Yu-Lin and Su-Chen, Hua leaves behind a brother and sister, Wilber Hua and Whittier Hua, as well as many extended relatives and close friends.

Hua’s funeral arrangements were private.

“Willian had one of the kindest and softest souls, and he never asked much of others, only that they try to do their best,” Yu-Lin writes.

“He was happiest seeing people thrive together in creating positive memories with one another.”

“Willian wore his heart on his sleeve and he cared and loved hard which was what drew people to him.”

