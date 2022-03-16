Beloved North Jersey Dad Dies Suddenly, 40

North Jersey native and beloved father John Marshall Godley died suddenly on Sunday, March 13 at age 40.

Born in Dover, Godley grew up in Rockaway Township and moved to Lake Hopatcong during his second year of high school, his obituary says.

Godley then went on to graduate from Sussex Community College before pursuing his paralegal certification, his memorial says.

He also had an interest in history, Marvel films, and fine metalwork.

Godley was remembered for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, generosity, and overall kind and caring soul.

“He was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” reads his memorial.

Above all, Godley was known for embracing his role as a loving father.

Godley is predeceased by his beloved wife, Danielle (Galarza); his father, John Godley; and his stepfather, Frederick Blume.

He leaves behind his dear sons, John and Zander; Jesse and Jayden; grandmother, Patricia Monks; mother, Joan Blume; brother, Joshua; sisters, Amanda Pearce and Tim Pearce; Samantha Hoehn and James Hoehn; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on social media:

“This one here hits different,” writes Jennifer Edwards.

“I wish I had the words right now, I’m just at a loss…I love you always and I can only hope you've finally found your peace. Forever in my heart.”

Godley’s services were being held privately.

