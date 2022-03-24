Beloved NJ Fisherman Dies Suddenly From ‘Massive’ Brain Bleed, 24

Beloved New Jersey native and local fisherman Eric Charles Kelly died from a “massive” brain bleed on Friday, March 11, his obituary says. He was 24.

Born and raised in Villas, Kelly had recently become a first-time owner of his “dream house” in Egg Harbor City, his memorial says.

Kelly was passionate about his work as a commercial fisherman. He started as a clammer on the Melissa K. and then worked his way up to scalloping for Cold Spring Fish and Supply Co. (Lobster House), according to his obituary.

Kelly also enjoyed antiques and motorsports, especially his cherished 1988 Blazer.

Above all, Kelly was remembered for his willingness to help others and his caring, gracious personality.

“He was best known for his random acts of kindness and was willing to help anyone at any time,” his memorial says.

Kelly leaves behind his loving parents, Joe and Tracey Kelly; his brothers, Joey and Matthew (Rebecca) Kelly; his chosen brother and best friend, Joe Flick; his beloved niece, Violet Kelly; his loving grandmother, Lorraine Kelly; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Kelly also leaves behind his beloved dog, Cooper.

Kelly’s funeral will be held at Evoy Funeral Home on Bayshore Road in North Cape May on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m.

“Eric was an amazing young man,” reads a tribute on Kelly’s memorial.

“Every time I saw him he always had a smile on his face and was such a kind young man…he will never be forgotten.”

