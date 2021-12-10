Beloved NJ Boy Dies Suddenly During Sleep At Age 9

Contact Us
Mario C. Musolino died while sleeping in bed at his family's Hopatcong home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, his obituary says.
Mario C. Musolino died while sleeping in bed at his family's Hopatcong home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, his obituary says.

Support is pouring in for the family of a New Jersey boy who suddenly and tragically died in his sleep at just nine years old.

Mario C. Musolino died while sleeping in bed at his family's Hopatcong home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, his obituary says.

Born in Denville, Mario was a thriving third grade student at Hopatcong Elementary School and was known for his love of animals, especially dogs, as well as music and being with his family, his memorial says.

More than $12,700 had been raised as of Tuesday on a GoFundMe for Mario’s funeral expenses, putting the family more than halfway toward the $17,000 goal.

“We are absolutely devastated by Mario’s passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the service,” reads the fundraiser, launched by his father.

Mario is survived by his loving parents, Paul Musolino and Tammy Dunn, his maternal grandmother, Mary Dunn of Hopatcong; his paternal grandmother, Linda Musolino of Parsippany and numerous extended family members.

Mario’s funeral was held Oct. 9 at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home on High Street in Newton.

“Please consider donating if you are able to do so,” Musolino writes. “We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Donations for Mario Musolino Funeral Expenses’ on GoFundMe.

