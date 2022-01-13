Beloved Morris County Native, Dad Of Newborn Paul O’Connell Dies Of COVID On Christmas At 24

Beloved Morris County native and new father Paul James O’Connell died after battling COVID-19 on Christmas Day. He was 24.

O’Connell grew up in Chester before moving to Idaho, where he graduated from Northwest Academy, his obituary says.

O’Connell then earned five different Associate’s degrees with high honors from Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach in California, his memorial says.

He moved to Orange County about two and a half years ago and had been majoring in accounting with a business management minor at Cal State Fullerton.

O’Connell was known for his caring heart and love of nature and animals. He had an intensely adventurous spirit and loved spending time outdoors.

O’Connell is survived by his parents, Susan Gallagher O’Connell & David O’Connell; partner, Kaylie Walker and their infant daughter Violet Sky O’Connell; sister, Christine O’Connell; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and dearly close friends.

O’Connell’s funeral will be held Jan. 15 at St. Lawrence RC Church in Chester. Donations can be made in his memory to the Child Mind Institute.

“Paul touched many through his short journey and will forever be remembered for his kind heart and sweet smile and will be sorely missed,” reads O’Connell’s obituary.

“We are thankful that his soul remains among us through his beautiful daughter Violet.”

Click here for the full obituary of Paul James O’Connell.

