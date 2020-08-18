Beloved Morris County Mom Tracy Grady Tovo Dies

The Morris County community is mourning the death of a 53-year-old mother and Mountain Lakes YMCA employee.

Tracy Grady Tovo died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Aug. 8, her obituary says.

Tracy graduated from Morris Knolls High School in 1985 before marrying Shawn Grady and having two sons, Ryan and Connor, her obituary says.

Two years after Shawn's tragic death in 2003, she married Robert Tovo

Tracy enjoyed helping others accomplish their health goals and lived an active lifestyle, her obituary says.

Tracy’s Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Aug. 12 at St. Mary’s Church in Denville.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.