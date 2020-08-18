Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Beloved Morris County Mom Tracy Grady Tovo Dies

Tracy Grady Tovo
Tracy Grady Tovo Photo Credit: Tracy Grady Tovo (Facebook photo)

The Morris County community is mourning the death of a 53-year-old mother and Mountain Lakes YMCA employee.

Tracy Grady Tovo died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Aug. 8, her obituary says.

Tracy graduated from Morris Knolls High School in 1985 before marrying Shawn Grady and having two sons, Ryan and Connor, her obituary says.

Two years after Shawn's tragic death in 2003, she married Robert Tovo 

Tracy enjoyed helping others accomplish their health goals and lived an active lifestyle, her obituary says.

Tracy’s Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Aug. 12 at St. Mary’s Church in Denville.

Click here for the full obituary.

