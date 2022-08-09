Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4

Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four.

Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says.

Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church.

He loved Monster Trucks — especially Grave Digger — as well as race cars and Hot Wheels, his memorial says.

Gunnar loved spending time with his family. His favorite activities included playing in the attic at his PopPop and Siti's house and fishing with PopPop.

He is also described as having “a smile that would light up the world and everyone that met him fell in love with him.”

Gunnar leaves behind his heartbroken parents, Justin and Lillian (Hine) Bickhardt; his brothers, Bryce Bickhardt and Oliver Bickhardt; his grandparents, George and MaryAnn Hine and Dominic and Roberta Gaudioso; his Uncles, Robert, and his wife, Casey, Dominic, and George and his wife Kiersten; his Aunts, Olivia, Jennifer, and her husband Jonathan, and Kim and her husband Jonathan; his seven cousins, and his dogs, Butters and Sheldon.

Gunnar’s funeral will be held at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Alpha on Friday, Sept. 9.

Donations can be made in Gunnar’s memory to the CHD Coalition.

“We lost our perfect Angel yesterday morning,” reads a Facebook tribute from Justin Bickhardt.

“Sometimes things happen that can’t be explained or why it happened to us but we know he’s in heaven now with his grandfather who he finally gets to meet…All we can do is remember the four years that god gave us with Gunnar and cherish them forever.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt.

