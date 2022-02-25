Beloved Hunterdon County Native, Rutgers Grad Dies After 8-Year Brain Cancer Battle, 31

Beloved Hunterdon County native and Rutgers University graduate Kelsey Elizabeth Flanigan died after a valiant eight-year battle with brain cancer on Friday, Feb. 18. She was 31.

Born in Raritan Township, Flanigan graduated from Rutgers University, her obituary says.

Flanigan loved performing, writing, and directing and spent time in Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry following her initial cancer diagnosis in 2014, her memorial says.

She also spent a summer living and working between Florence and Barcelona.

“Kelsey never stopped trying to live, trying to grow and learn, trying to pursue her dreams,” reads her obituary. “Kelsey didn’t just survive cancer, she thrived.”

Flanigan leaves behind her parents, Jim and Dianne Flanigan; her brother, Brendan; her sister, Caitlin; brother-in-law, Jordan; nephew/Godson, Aidan, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on social media:

“She will forever be the hero of every member of the Flanigan family,” reads a tribute from Kevin LeBoeuf.

“Kels wasted no time, lived multiple lifetimes measured in experiences, and truly seized the day; every day.”

Donations can be made in Flanigan’s memory to Project Write Now, KEXP Radio, and the Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research & Information, Inc.

Flanigan’s celebration of life was being postponed to a later date.

“Even on her worst day, Kelsey never wasted a minute,” reads her memorial.

“In her honor, everyone who loves her encourages you to do the same.”

