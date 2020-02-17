Contact Us
Belleville Brothers Backed By Community After Mom's Death

Valerie Musson
Belleview resident Rosie Figueiredo died from cancer-related complications on Feb. 5, her obituary says.
Belleview resident Rosie Figueiredo died from cancer-related complications on Feb. 5, her obituary says. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

The Belleville community is rallying to support two brothers who lost their mother after a battle with cancer.

Rosie Figueiredo of Belleville died from cancer-related complications on Feb. 5 at the age of 46, her obituary says .

Figueiredo graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick and had worked as the office manager at Command Nutritionals, LLC of Fairfield for the past 18 years.

“Rosie was a spirited person who enjoyed the simple things in life, hanging out with family and friends for casual drinks,” her obituary reads. “She was a loving caring wife, mother and sister and the toughest fighter we were blessed with knowing.”

More than $21,000 had been raised as of Monday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Figueiredo’s sons , Danny and Niko.

“We know Rosie would love to see money better spent for her loving sons that will go toward their education,” reads the fundraiser, organized by Angela Rodrigues.

Part of the proceeds will also go toward cancer research, the fundraiser says.

Click here to view/donate to the “Education Fund for Danny and Niko” GoFundMe.

