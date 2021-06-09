'Beautiful Soul' Matthew Santoli Of Dumont Dies Unexpectedly, 34

Contact Us
Matthew Santoli
Dumont resident and beloved friend Matthew C. Santoli died suddenly on June 3 at the age of 34.

Born in Englewood, Santoli worked as a manager for CVS in Dumont and New Milford, his obituary says.

Outside of work, Santoli loved computers and sharing his unique taste in music “of every genre” with his many friends and family members during holidays and get-togethers.

Described as “loyal, compassionate and protective,” Santoli was a fierce friend with a thirst for knowledge and was always available when others needed someone to talk to, his memorial says.

More than $3,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe for Santoli’s funeral and final expenses.

“This terrible tragedy was very sudden and heartbreaking,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Jillian Wolthoff.

“Matt was such a beautiful soul and we would like to give him the tribute he deserves.”

Santoli is survived by his parents, Loreli (née Callan) and Mark Santoli; his siblings, Dominic Santoli and Olivia Aiosa and her husband, Justin; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

“Matthew did not know how wonderful he was, and he will be greatly missed,” his memorial says.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

