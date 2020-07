A 25-year-old Bayonne woman was killed in a three-car crash on Route 78 in Somerset County.

Sandra Rezk's car, an SUV and another vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes near milepost 36.2 in Warren Township around 6:40 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police said.

A back-seat passenger in the SUV sustained moderate injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

