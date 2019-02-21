Arrangements Set For Father, Son Killed In Horrific Route 23 Gas Station Crash

Jon and Luke Warbeck were inseparable.

Ever since Luke was born 17 years ago, the father and son did nearly everything together. They rode dirt bikes, went camping and fished together. Jon -- formerly a Carlstadt firefighter -- became a Boy Scout leader when Luke, a Boonton High School junior, joined.

The pair were on their way to the DMV for Luke to take his driver's test when an SUV driven by a drugged motorist went airborne and crashed into them and a Route 23 gas station attendant, killing all three.

A funeral for Jon and Luke Warbeck is set for 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home that day.

ALSO SEE: A detention hearing was scheduled this Monday for a Morris County man who authorities said overdosed on heroin before his SUV went airborne, smashing into a killing a father and son and an attendant at a gas station on Route 23 in Wayne early Tuesday.

