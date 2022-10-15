Anthony Somma Of Toms River Remembered As 'Born Entertainer'

Anthony Somma of Toms River died on Sept. 15 at Cooper University Medical Center after a five-year battle against Ewing Sarcoma, his obituary says. He was 27 years old.

A New Year's Eve baby, Anthony was born to entertain, his obit reads. He had a passion for musical theater and "lit up every room he entered."

Anthony graduated from Toms River High School East (2014) and pursued a degree in radio, film and broadcasting at Rowan University. However, fate had other plans for Anthony, who was diagnosed with cancer during his college career.

In 2017, he enrolled in online classes at Troy University, going for a degree with social work specializing in oncology, because he wanted to help people fighting like he was, his obituary says.

More than $25,000 had been raised in his memory on a GoFundMe page as of Saturday, Oct. 15.

Click here for Anthony's complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

