North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Anthony Rose Of Bayonne, 29, Mechanic Who Loved Motorcycles

Paul Milo
Anthony Rose
Anthony Rose Photo Credit: Migliaccio Funeral Home

Anthony Rose of Bayonne died suddenly on Sunday. He was 29 years old.

A lifelong resident of the city, he worked as a mechanic for Conrail and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Judy (nee Cuillo); siblings Dina; Frank and his wife Lauren; and Lisa Gomez and her husband Alex.

He was also uncle to Lilah, Alicia, Ray, Mason, Madden and Angelina. He is also survived by other family and close friends.

Anthony also leaves behind his dog Jay.

Visitation will be at Migliaccio Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 851 Kennedy Boulevard (at 33rd St.) in Bayonne, on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m.

There will be a funeral Mass Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church, 125 Broadway. Mourners are invited to gather at the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital with envelopes provided at the funeral home or via the link found on Anthony's obituary page at www.MigliaccioFuneralHome.com

