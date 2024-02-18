Ann Marie Renois Of Glen Ridge Dies, 29

Ann Marie Renois of Glen Ridge died on Feb. 4. She was 29 years old.

Ann Marie was remembered in her obituary as a "generous person who loved children and felt a calling to care for others."

She is survived by her parents, Frank and Mary Pat Renois; siblings Daniel, Kelly, Jack, Michael and Frankie; grandmothers Mary (Una) Kelly and Ann Renois; along with dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ann Marie was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, John Renois; aunt Catherine and her maternal grandfather, Michael Kelly.

Interment was held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair.

