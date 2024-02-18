Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Ann Marie Renois Of Glen Ridge Dies, 29

Cecilia Levine
Ann Marie Renois
Ann Marie Renois Photo Credit: Ann Marie Renois Facebook photo

Ann Marie Renois of Glen Ridge died on Feb. 4. She was 29 years old.

Ann Marie was remembered in her obituary as a "generous person who loved children and felt a calling to care for others."

She is survived by her parents, Frank and Mary Pat Renois; siblings Daniel, Kelly, Jack, Michael and Frankie; grandmothers Mary (Una) Kelly and Ann Renois; along with dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ann Marie was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, John Renois; aunt Catherine and her maternal grandfather, Michael Kelly.

Interment was held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair.

