Animal Lover, Family Man: James Alfred Stoddard Of West Milford Dies, 49

James Alfred Stoddard, Jr., 49, of West Milford left us too early on July 24, 2019. Growing up as the only boy in a large Italian family, there was no shortage of attention spent on this active, fun-loving and adventurous young man. Having lost his father, James Stoddard, Sr., at an early age, “Jim Jim,” as he was lovingly known, was raised as “The Prince” by his doting family—and rightly so.

A child of the '70s, Jimmy loved music, with KISS being a particular favorite. Jimmy took every opportunity to enjoy them whether it be a concert, book signing or a fan meet and greet. He and his young friends even put on a Kiss concert in his backyard for everyone to enjoy, and they rocked the house, completely decked out in realistic Kiss costumes!

Jimmy led an active life; he enjoyed playing hockey as well as coaching his sons and watching the Rangers. The Mets were his favorite baseball team and he loved motorcycles in any shape or form. But above all else, he loved his family.

Jimmy is survived by his mother Antoinette, sisters Andrea and Barbara, companion Laurie Spooner and sons Scott and Jaimie as well as grandchildren, cousins too vast to list and a cadre of loyal, like-minded friends like no other.

Those who knew Jimmy knew he hated being fussed over, so in lieu of a funeral service and to honor Jimmy’s character as well as his intense love and devotion to animals of all kinds, donations to Rebound Hounds would be appreciated.

Services will be held August 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Ascension Church at 256 Azalea Dr. in New Milford. A repast will immediately follow at New Milford Fire House 249 Center Street.

