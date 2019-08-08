Alexander Babia Of Teaneck, 28

Alexander Michael Cortez Babia of Teaneck died on Aug. 5. He was 28 years old.

Nicknamed Mikey for family and Alex for friends, Alex was born at New York Presbyterian to Belen Babia and Michael Babia.

He attended elementary and middle school at St. Joseph Roman Catholic School in Bogota and high school at Bergen County Tech in Teterboro, his obituary says.

Alex earned his bachelor's cumlaude in neurobiology from NJIT, during which he worked as a research assistant in Rutgers University-Newark and NJIT.

A staff writer and science columnist at the "Vector," NJIT's student newspaper in college, Alex recently had been working as a server at JD's Steak Pit in Fort Lee, and as a bartender at California Pizza Kitchen in Paramus.

He had a passion for music and loved playing guitar and piano, posting videos of his own compositions and performing at cafes in Ridgewood. Alex wore his New York Yankees jersey often, showing his devotion to the team.

Alex is survived by his brother Christopher Babia and sister Christina Babia.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Church of St. Anastasia on Teaneck Road in Teaneck, with a funeral Mass to follow. A reception will be held at the church's Redmond Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

