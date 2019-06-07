Contact Us
Air Force Staff Sgt. James Timmins Of West Milford, 25, Was 'One Hell Of An Aircraft Mechanic'

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Timmins. Photo Credit: Patty Timmins Facebook
James Timmins with wife, Patty, and their daughter, Haley. Photo Credit: Patty Timmins Facebook

Air Force Staff Sgt. James Michael Timmins formerly of West Milford died on Sunday, June 2. He was 25 years old.

Timmins enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2013 and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana until his death.

His friends remembered him as "one hell of an aircraft mechanic," as well as a doting father and loving husband, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife of four years, Patricia "Patty" (Sheehy) Timmins; their daughter Haley Elizabeth, 3; parents Susan and Michael; sister Shaine; along with countless friends and family members.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home in Newfoundland. Final disposition will be private.

