Oak Ridge Owner Of Exotic Candy Store, 33, Killed In Crash

Craig Doka of Oak Ridge was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire off Route 30 in Absecon on Sunday, Apr. 28, according to the Absecon Police Department. He was 33 years old.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Doku was the CEO of the website Order Exotic Snacks, which specializes in selling international foods and beverages. He also ran a store in Randolph called Exotic Sweets, which celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Apr. 20.

Doka had been posting videos of himself trying some of the exotic treats from all over the world.

Tributes poured in on Facebook from people mourning Doka's death.

"Rest in paradise, Craig Doka," one person posted. "Grateful to have crossed your path. You had so much life left to live."

"I will miss you for forever, Craigy 💔," another person's post said.

Doka's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash near Delilah Road and the former site of Bayview Motel. Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it should call the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667, ext. 214.

You can also send an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or text "TIPCOP" and your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

