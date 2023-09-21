NYT Columnist Mocked For Alleged $78 Meal At Newark Airport

Brooks lamented that his burger, fries and alcohol combo cost $78 in a tweet that has been viewed almost 15 million times.

"This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," Brooks tweeted with a photo of the food.

But did it really cost $78? According to Internet sleuths, a burger and fries at Smokehouse in Terminal A, where Brooks dined, tops out at $18.00.

Brooks' tweet was quickly ratioed with Twitter users mocking the context (do people really eat out at airports?), and wondering why Brooks presumably spent $50 on whiskey.

Brooks has not tweeted since (hopefully) enjoying his (possibly) expensive meal.

