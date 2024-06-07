Mostly Cloudy 72°

Nypd Busts Dad Of Saquon Barkley With Loaded Gun In Unregistered Corvette

The father of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was arrested with a loaded gun in a New York City traffic stop this week, police said.

The NYPD shared a photo of the handgun that 6abc says Alibay Barkley was busted with this week.

 Photo Credit: Alibay Barkley Facebook/NYPD
Cecilia Levine
Police stopped Alibay Barkley, 55, of Whitehall, PA, in a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with an obstructed license plates that didn't match the car, at East 140 St. and Third Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, the NYPD said.

An investigation found that Barkley had a loaded gun and that the car was unregistered, police said.

According to 6abc, Barkley told police the pink gun shared to X by the NYPD was his wife's gun that they keep for safety "because of who my son is." He also said that his son had gotten him the car, according to 6abc.

Barkley was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, operating an unregistered vehicle, dirty or covered plate, and improper plates.

