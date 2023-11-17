NY Man Who Groped Female Passenger On Flight To Newark Gets 2 Years, No Parole

Ryan Manuella, 30, of Erie County, “moved to a vacant center seat next to a female passenger, who was sitting in a window seat” on the April 16, 2021 flight, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Manuella, who didn't know the woman, then “touched her on the groin and inner thigh without her permission,” he said.

She shouted at him, then moved to a different seat, the U.S. attorney said.

Manuella had a history, having been charged in Nevada with a domestic violence assault in 2020, records show.

The Cheektowaga resident also got into a struggle in 2017 with a private security guard who later died of a heart attack during at an event in Lancaster, NY, authorities said. Police determined that the attack wasn’t related to the scuffle and charged Manuella with harassment, records show.

Manuella this time took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial for his behavior on the flight from Colorado to Newark Liberty International Airport.

He pleaded guilty this past June to assault with intent to commit another felony, namely, stalking, while on an airplane.

Maneualla will have to serve all of his sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton also sentenced him to three years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI and officers of the Port Authority Police Department with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys DeNae M. Thomas and Katherine M. Romano of his Health Care Fraud Unit in Newark.

