NY Dealer Gets 11 Years, No Parole, For Moving Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ

Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, of Manhattan must serve out just about all of his plea-bargained 11-year sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Moreno and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with at least 25,000 pills that were distributed throughout the Garden State, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Authorities discovered the operation during what began as an investigation into a Hudson County crew that slung meth and cocaine -- some of it in combination with fentanyl -- on the streets of Union City, North Bergen, West New York, Bayonne and various areas in Bergen, Essex and Union counties.

Intercepting a series of phone calls, investigators identified Moreno, known as “Samuel,” and two other city men as major suppliers.

Investigators watched the operations working in concert with one another, often following their vehicles from one side of the Hudson River to the other.

Moreno, they said, was the “primary contact” between the organizations.

Simultaneous raids followed on Jan. 29, 2021 at more than two dozen locations on each side of the river, including the homes of all three Manhattan men and a Washington Heights basement.

Authorities recovered:

nearly 12 pounds of a combo of methamphetamine and fentanyl;

nearly four pounds of crystal meth;

nearly five pounds of meth and fentanyl pills;

nearly three pounds of cocaine;

more than a pound and a half of fentanyl in brick form;

$11,180 in drug cash;

two pill presses, four scales.

The seized drugs, they said, had an estimated street value of $700,000.

Moreno, rather than risk the consequences of a trial, took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to various drug charges during a videoconference with a federal judge in Newark on Dec. 20, 2022, Sellinger said.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi sentenced Moreno to four years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited members of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) in both New York and Newark, the New York City Airport Border Enforcement Security Task Force, the NYPD, and investigators from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Securing the plea-bargained sentence was Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Levin of Sellinger’s National Security Unit in Newark.

