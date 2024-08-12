Northern Lights Dazzle New Jersey Residents (Photos)

Some New Jersey residents were lucky enough to witness the Northern Lights and the the Perseid Meteor Shower, visible at between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

They lit up social media with their footage.

Kevin Beare, who you may recognize from social media as Cape May Astro, shared his footage to Instagram.

"Like I've been sharing in my Solar Observation Reels, the sun has been active," said Beare, who's been sharing views from his three telescopes for years.

"This was a surprise last night that I got an alert that the Aurora Borealis was active and visible with the naked eye from DC about 11:30pm last night. So I packed up and went to Town Bank NJ to spend the rest of the night capturing the Northern Lights as well as witnessing countless Perseid even with the Northern Lights. I still can't believe it."

Jim Anuth said he set an alarm at 2 a.m. to capture the Perseid meteor showers.

Did you capture the Northern Lights? Email footage to clevine@dailyvoice.com.

