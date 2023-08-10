North Jersey's 'The Farmhouse' Closing After 16 Years

After 16 years in business and 12 at its current location, owner Kelly Richardson announced on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the furniture store will shut its doors on Sunday, August 13 at 5 p.m.

"This has been a heartbreaking decision for me to make, however, we simply aren't able to outlast the current climate and circumstances that we face," Richardson, who has owned the store for the last two years, said.

Richardson said The Farmhouse will fulfill all of its orders and will be keeping its outlet and warehouse open to allow for deliveries.

"We hope you have a chance to shop us over the coming days and help our beautiful pieces find a home," Richardson said. "Even now we’re exploring options to remain in Westfield, maybe you’ll see us back on the block soon."

Customers expressed their sadness about the store's closing in the comments section.

"Oh no. I’m sorry to hear this," said one commenter. "I’ve always loved working with you all and you’ve furnished many of my clients homes over the years."

"I’m so sad," another commenter said. "Our couch and a storage unit are unique additions in our home."

