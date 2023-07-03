North Jersey's Liv Morgan Regains WWE Tag Title

The Elmwood Park native, along with her partner Raquel Rodriguez, regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at "Money in the Bank" on Saturday, July 1, defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Morgan, whose real name is Gianna Daddio, was forced to relinquish the belts after suffering a shoulder injury during a match on "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" back in May. Morgan, who was born in Morristown, had been expected to miss significant time, but ended up only being out for more than a month.

The 28-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

Outside the ring, Morgan has dabbled in acting, appearing on the show "Chucky." She is also set to star in "The Kill Room" with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.