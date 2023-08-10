North Jersey Woman With Severe Facial Bleeding Disorder Seeks Groundbreaking Treatment In Italy

Ashley Mortensen, 28, was born with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which causes her mouth, left eye, and nose to bleed profusely and without warning, a GoFundMe launched out of Paramus says.

Her aggressive condition often causes her to lose consciousness as a result of low blood pressure, which then requires her to undergo emergency surgery and/or blood transfusions and is considered life-threatening.

Mortensen has endured a total of 71 surgeries to date, as well as embolizations, surgical resections, direct punctures, and experimental drugs, the campaign says. In 2017, a doctor removed the left side of her face — but the AVM condition to grow worse and was eventually deemed inoperable.

But despite her hardships, Mortensen continues to live her life with philanthropy in mind.

“I watch in awe as Ashley handles her condition with dignity,” reads the campaign, launched by Dylan Hansen. “She even orchestrates an annual fundraiser with proceeds going to the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation’s AVM research efforts in the hope of finding a cure.”

And while Mortensen is unable to work a typical full-time job, she has pursued business ownership through the launch of her own clothing brand, Wishlist by Ashley Marion LLC, where she creates all of the items herself.

Mortensen’s condition continued to worsen in March, causing her seek out an experimental procedure in Milan, Italy. She is one of 10 patients worldwide to undergo a groundbreaking treatment called electro-sclero therapy by VBF Medical Director Dr. Giacomo Colletti, the fundraiser explains.

While not FDA approved in the United States, the treatment gives Mortensen a chance at recovery — but it won't be covered by insurance, even after an appeal was made.

Now, hundreds of loved ones and community members far and wide have come together to raise nearly $42,000 for the cost of Mortensen’s treatments, which loved ones say are her “only hope” for recovery. At least three more visits to Milan will be required to complete the process, which also includes removal of the dead AVM cells in her face and further facial reconstruction.

“Although her clothing line is successful, she doesn’t make nearly enough to cover this treatment and the ones to come,” writes Hansen in the campaign, which has an ultimate goal of $140,000.

“This is the first glimmer of hope my niece has had, and any contribution you can make to help with her medical bills will be appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate to the Ashley Mortensen campaign on GoFundMe.

