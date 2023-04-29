North Jersey Town Manager Fired Over Harassment Accusations

The Montclair Township Council voted 5-0 in favor of the removal of Timothy Stafford, who has been in office since 2014.

Stafford was placed on paid leave in October 2022, prompted by a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Montclair’s chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, alleging hostility toward women in the workplace.

Deputy Township Manager Brian P. Scantlebury will serve as Acting Township Manager, effective immediately.

