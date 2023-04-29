Rain Fog/Mist 51°

North Jersey Town Manager Fired Over Harassment Accusations

A North Jersey township council on Friday, April 28 voted to fire its manager on accusations he harassed female employees.

The Montclair Township Council voted 5-0 in favor of the removal of Timothy Stafford, who has been in office since 2014.

Stafford was placed on paid leave in October 2022, prompted by a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Montclair’s chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, alleging hostility toward women in the workplace.

Deputy Township Manager Brian P. Scantlebury will serve as Acting Township Manager, effective immediately.

