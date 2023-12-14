North Jersey Sheraton Hotel Closes After Nearly 40 Years

The Sheraton Hotel in Mahwah, which opened in 1986, officially shut its doors on Thursday, Dec.14, to be replaced by two warehouses at the 1 International Blvd. site.

The 22-story hotel was the tallest structure in the township.

"It's been a big part of our town for 37 years," Mayor Jim Wysocki said. "I was here when it was built. It was part of our family."

The Sheraton employed many residents while also being the go-to spot for parties and weddings, Wysocki said.

"It was a major part of our township," Wysocki said. "It's going to be tough."

Rumors the hotel's imminent closing have run rampant for years, but Wysocki said it was still hard to hear the news.

"You just remember all the good times you had," Wysocki said. "Whenever you drove through the Mahwah, you saw the hotel and you knew you were home. And now it's gone."

Wysocki, who was at the hotel on its last day, said there were people who stayed at the hotel this week to have one last farewell.

"We will rebound from this," Wysocki said. "It's hard to see a family member go and I consider the Sheraton part of our family. We will move forward."

The hotel will be decommissioned and then demolished to make way for 1 million square feet of warehouse space, Wysocki said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.