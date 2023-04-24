North Jersey Restaurant Owner Wins $1,000 A Week For Life

Jay Shortway won $1,000 a week for life from New Jersey Lottery, with a ticket he bought on Sunday April 9, from his own restaurant.

Shortway's Barn, which has been operating in Hawthorne since 1933, was closed for Easter, but Shortway was working to ensure everything was in order for the restaurant's reopening on Monday, lottery officials said. While in the restaurant, Shortway purchased a CASH4LIFE ticket for himself and put in his wallet, lottery officials said.

On Monday, April 10, a representative from New Jersey Lottery told Shortway that a second prize winning ticket had been sold from his restaurant the day before, lottery officials said. It took a few minutes for Shortway to realize that he was the lucky winner of $1,000 a week for life, lottery officials said. Everyone inside the restaurant congratulated Shortway on his new winnings, including his aunt, lottery officials said.

Shortway's plans a special in-store promotion later this month to celebrate being a "Lucky Lottery Location."

