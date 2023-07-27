North Jersey Rallies Around Teacher Facing Hardest Challenge

In May, Governale underwent emergency spinal surgery after an infection traveled to her spinal cord. While the surgery was successful, her spinal column suffered severe damage, rendering her a quadriplegic. She currently uses a motorized wheelchair.

Governale has rheumatoid arthritis, has had two hip replacements and battled thyroid cancer. Her health challenges haven't stopped her from working as a preschool special education teacher for the last 18 years and having a three-year-old son, Joey.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Governale and her husband with needed modifications to her home and to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle. As of Thursday, July 27, almost $16,800 has been raised.

"Sharon wants nothing more then to get back home with her husband and family and especially to taking care of her son," Jean Ring, who organized the fundraiser said. "She’ll need a lot of support to ensure she has access to everything necessary to make that happen."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

