North Jersey Native's 'Jeopardy!' Winning Streak Continues

The Englewood native was the winner of the Thursday, July 13 edition of "Jeopardy!" extending his winning streak to two games. Sopher has won $26,202 so far.

Sopher, who now works as a producer for a TV station in New Orleans, has dreamed of being on "Jeopardy!" since he started watching the show in 2010.

"I immediately tried out the first opportunity I got," said Sopher. "I've been trying out every year since then, but never made any progress."

Sopher finally got his big break last year when he received a callback and took part in a series of auditions. He found out he was going to be on the show via text while covering a press conference.

"I was freaking out internally," Sopher said. "It felt like the longest progress conference in my life. But it was really exciting, I had to tell my bosses I was going to miss a few days."

An avid "Jeopardy!" fan himself, Sopher said getting the news was one of the happiest moments of his grandmother's life.

"What more can a grandson wish for?" Sopher said.

Sopher got off a to sluggish start and found himself in third place after the opening "Jeopardy!" round. Sopher did better in Double Jeopardy! getting two Daily Doubles and found himself in second place heading into Final Jeopardy with $13,500. The clue:

This first U.S. battleship ever built was launched in 1889 but lasted less than 9 years

Sopher correctly guessed the USS Maine and then breathed a sigh of relief when the person he was trailing whiffed on the clue. Sopher won $13,801.

Sopher's next episode airs on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. on WABC Channel 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.