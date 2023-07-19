North Jersey Native Represents Ireland At World Cup: 'Dream Come True'

Courtney Brosnan, who was raised in Short Hills and attended Millburn High School, is the goalkeeper for Team Ireland at the 2023 Women's World Club which starts Thursday, July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Ireland is in a group with Nigeria, Canada and Australia.

Brosnan, whose paternal grandparents were Irish, plays for Everton FC in the Women's Soccer League.

"A dream come true for me and my family," Brosnan wrote on Instagram. "Hard to put into words how much it means to me to be able to represent our country at our first ever World Cup. 🥺

"Something that wouldn’t be possible without so many that played a part in this journey. A huge shoutout to my family that have been there with me through it all. What a privilege. SO proud."

Ireland's first match is at 6 a.m. on FOX against Australia.

