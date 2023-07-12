North Jersey Native, Academic Administrator Dies After Yearlong Cancer Battle, 30

Born in Summit, Abigail graduated from the graduate of the Oak Knoll School before earning her bachelor’s degree at High Point University with a dual Master’s Degree in Childhood and Special Education at NYU, her obituary says.

She worked as an academic administrator and teacher at Promise Academy at Harlem Children’s Zone.

Known for her outgoing spirit and endless positivity, Abigail “was at the center of any gathering,” her memorial reads.

“She was the light in the room, the energy, the mirth, the goodwill and the fun. If there was a joke to be told, she was telling it. If there was a song to be sung or a dance to be danced, she was taking the lead.”

Abigail leaves a legacy of perseverance and positivity. She visited Amsterdam for her 30th birthday and saw the Phantom of the Opera during her final months.

Abigail is survived by her loving parents, Kristoph J. Rollenhagen and Elizabeth Griffin Rollenhagen; her beloved grandfathers, Jack “Bop” Griffin and Frederick “Pops” Rollenhagen, Jr., and countless extended family members and dear friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Abigail’s memorial is set for Thursday, July 13 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chatham.

Donations can be made in Abigail’s loving memory to The Oak Knoll School in Summit, NJ or Harlem Children’s Zone, Attn: Jenn Klein (35 East 125th Street, NY, NY 10035).

“The beating heart of her parents’ lives, Abigail leaves behind a legacy of grace, loyalty, and boundless love.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Abigail Mae Rollenhagen.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.