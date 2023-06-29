North Jersey Mom On Life Support Days After Giving Birth

Described as an “extraordinary woman who brings joy and laughter to everyone she meets,” Melissa Hunter went into severe septic shock and was put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in hopes of avoiding vital organ failure just days after giving birth to her second daughter, Zoey, loved ones say in a GoFundMe launched for the family.

“Despite her current health status – and in true Melissa fashion – she still exudes strength and determination while fighting for her life,” organizer Danielle Lajoie writes.

It took just two days for the Randolph community to raise more than $120,000 for Melissa, her husband, Nick, and their children as they “navigate their darkest days.”

Donations will be used for medical expenses, childcare, and other household essentials.

"Please help Melissa and her family by contributing to the #OurMelissa fundraiser and make a meaningful impact on this remarkable family's lives,"

“Your donation, no matter how small, can provide the much-needed support that will help them through this challenging time. Please share this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks to expand our reach to make a collective difference in Melissa's journey to recovery. Together, we can make a tangible difference in their lives today and beyond.”

