North Jersey Fire Ravages ‘Historical’ 1800s Barn, Destroys Thousands In Family Heirlooms

The Branchville Hose Company and more than a dozen surrounding fire crews helped to douse the two-alarm barn blaze on Mattison Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 15:

Despite an efficient response, the barn — which was built in the 1800s and sits just 75 feet from the Woods/Reper/Jones family’s home — was deemed a “complete loss,” according to a GoFundMe launched to help them rebuild.

“The historical loss is compounded by the fact that a vehicle close to the barn was torched and is a complete loss,” reads the campaign, launched by Bridgit Schulz.

More painful than the destruction of the historical structure itself, Schulz says, is the loss of the items that were housed within it, many of them associated with family memories.

“What makes this so much more painful is the fact that there were several thousands of dollars' worth of tools, equipment and personal items (including pictures and heirlooms),” reads the campaign.

Schulz describes owner Buck Reper as a “woodworking genius and amazing craftsman” who kept several commissioned projects, crafts, and woodworking tools in the barn as well. Even the family’s recreational fishing and hunting equipment was destroyed.

“Compounding the [loss] of thousands of dollars' worth of projects is the fact that all of his tools and equipment for making such beautiful pieces are gone,” Schulz writes.

“He has no way of creating, relaxing and enjoying making his woodworking pieces. It’s financially devastating and emotionally exhausting.”

The family has been without electricity since the fire as well and is using a generator lent to them by a neighbor, which comes with its own hassles.

“…they are having to make gas runs, double check on their food to be sure the refrigerator is functioning properly.”

Nearly $1,000 had been raised for the family in just one day.

The Branchville Hose Company is also organizing a Spaghetti Dinner benefit for the family scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. Click here for more info.

“We ask that you consider donating to help the Woods/Reper/Jones family during their time of need,” reads the fundraiser.

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Help With Branchville Family Recovery’ campaign on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.