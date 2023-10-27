North Jersey Fire Department Raising Funds For New Kitchen

A fundraiser has been launched to assist in raising money for the project. As of Friday, Oct. 27, almost $2,200 has been raised.

The kitchen has not been renovated since the 1970s, Erik Seay, the secretary for the fire department said. Seay said the goal is to make the kitchen more accessible and exceed current safety standards.

"Our fire department serves as an emergency shelter during natural disasters and we need to modernize our kitchen to continue providing this service," Seay said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

