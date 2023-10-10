North Jersey Featured On New Tubi Sitcom

Tenafly is one of the shooting locations for the new Tubi TV show "Under Cover Comic," which also streams on Amazon Prime. The TV show is the brainchild of comedian Bobby Friedman and his wife, Tali, a native of Englewood.

"Under Cover Comic," which is based on Friedman's life is about a husband and wife, who take a leap of faith, Adam decides to try stand up comedy in Los Angeles after a health scare while his wife Zoey pursues her culinary dreams in Italy, all while trying to raise their children.

"I owed it to my kids to be the best version of myself," Friedman, who served as showrunner and director for the series, said. "So I rolled out of bed and started doing standup comedy, which is totally ridiculous as portrayed in the first episode. When you start doing standup, you know your voice is heard."

Friedman said he was really impressed with his cast, which includes Adam Mamawala, Elon Gold, Eitan Levine and Randall Otis. Tayla Parx, a 12-time Grammy nominee contributed to the soundtrack.

"Under Cover Comic" originally began as a short film in 2019. To Friedman's surprise, the film received a positive reception and won several awards at various festivals and he began receiving encouragement from his fellow comics to turn it into something more.

As they were shooting the show, there was a scene where an inebriated Adam ends up in his agent's backyard inadvertently waking up the children. After talking to his friends in Tenafly, Friedman knew he had found the perfect place to film.

"The whole scenario felt very Jersey like," Friedman said.

Friedman said he is really proud to be able to create a legacy for his children, who have cameos on the show.

"They are so proud," Friedman said. "Their teachers said 'we saw you on TV.' I'm really glad I did it and worked really hard at networking, which got me a show on Tubi."

While the status of Season 2 is up in the air, Friedman said he is eagerly shopping the show and has a plan for the next phase of Adam and Zoey's life.

"I am so proud of our show and what we were able to do with almost no money," Friedman said.

To watch Under Cover Comic, click here.

