Survey Says: Bergen Family Bounced From 'Family Feud'

The Campagnas, Christina, Sara, Vito, Anthony and Rossella, five cousins from Lodi, were defeated on their second appearance on the venerable game show, which aired on Thursday, Oct. 19. On their first appearance, the family made it to the Fast Money round, winning $915.

The Jordan family mostly dominated the game, but the Campagnas got the chance to play, with the question being, "In a world filled with many famous Chris', who is your favorite?"

"Aside from myself, I'm gonna say Chris Rock," Christina, guessing the #1 answer, said.

"I'm gonna call Rock today and tell him he's a Family Feud question," host Steve Harvey said.

Vito and Sara incorrectly guessed Christopher Columbus and Christina Aguilera, respectively, putting the Campagna family on the brink. Rossella was able to keep it going, guessing Chris Evans, but Anthony whiffed on Chris Pratt. The Jordans guessed "Kris Kringle."

The answer earned a shrug from Harvey, but it was on the board, allowing them to steal and eventually win the game. Though the Campagnas went home empty handed, they earned the respect of Harvey.

"Y'all just like family," Harvey said. "I know y'all heartbroken. I liked y'all."

"It was our pleasure," Vito said.

