North Jersey Diner Reopens Year After Fire

The kitchen of the Woodport Road establishment — that opened in 2012 — went up in flames on July 21, 2022, severely damaging the dining room and basement, too.

In May, the diner announced it would soon be reopening its doors. Well, as of Saturday, June 24, the day had come.

The Sparta Classic Diner, owned by Dimitri Kontolios and his son, Mike Kontolios, are beginning with takeout and delivery orders from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., this weekend.

The diner will be open for dine-in on Monday, June 26.

