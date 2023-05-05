North Jersey Airman, Ramapo Basketball Star Dies At Military Base

An airman at Cannon, Harding is survived by his wife and his three children. His death remains under investigation, officials said.

“Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation. He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron," US Air Force Lt. Col Benjamin Wingler said. "He left a lasting impression on Cannon and in the Air Force."

Harding attended Ferris High School and played basketball at Ramapo College.

A fundraiser has been created to assist in creating memorial bracelets and patches and to assist Harding's family. An additional fundraiser was created to help Harding's three children.

"His loyal comrades have been deeply impacted by this loss. He was well known by the thousands of people he worked with, the local area, and his worldwide associates," Amy Gisler, who organized the fundraiser wrote. "He was influential as a coach for all intramural sports, a coach for the adult varsity men's basketball team, and a constant influence to everyone that knew him through his unique charm."

A celebration of life service is set for Monday, May 8 at A Better Life Ministry in Jersey City.

