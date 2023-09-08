North Jersey 8th Grader Diagnosed With Leukemia Gets Outpour Of Community Support

Paige, 13, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia last week after visiting the ER due to constant headaches, according to a GoFundMe launched out of Morristown for her family’s support.

“Imagine the shock and heartbreak that Paige and her family felt when they heard the prognosis from the doctor,” reads the campaign.

“The road ahead will be incredibly challenging, as the next six months will demand her to endure intensive inpatient chemotherapy treatments in the hospital. The toll of this battle has already become evident, with Paige losing some of her vision and enduring visible pain.”

Meanwhile, Paige’s mother, Stacey, works “tirelessly” as a nurse to support Paige and her two siblings, the fundraiser says. The teen will soon have to be flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) for the rest of her treatments.

“Paige's immune system will be suppressed during this critical time, leaving her at high risk for infections, adding to the horrible side effects of the chemo,” reads the fundraiser.

Endlessly resilient, Paige’s treatments will leave her unable to participate in her eighth-grade year. As an aspiring pediatric nurse herself, Paige is beautiful inside and out with “the incredible ability to make us all belly laugh with her jokes,” the fundraiser says.

More than $27,200 has been raised for the beloved teen's treatments and the family’s travel costs in just three days.

The fundraiser was quickly picking up traction on social media as well:

“We are hopeful that she will get through this challenging period so she can look back on this trauma and pay it forward,” reads the fundraiser.

In an update on Thursday, Sept. 7, campaign organizer Gabriela Lorelli stated that Paige’s recent eye surgery was successful and would hopefully help restore her vision.

“Paige is in so much pain, but Stacey is by her side and doing her best to encourage her,” the update says.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Paige With Her Battle With Cancer’ on GoFundMe.

“Paige's bravery and strength are awe-inspiring, and together, we can be her unwavering support system. Please join us in offering love, empathy, positive thoughts, and financial assistance to ensure that Paige receives the best care possible as she battles AML. Your kindness can help Paige and her family focus on what truly matters: her healing and recovery.”

