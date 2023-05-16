Noriega Nominated For NJ Supreme Court

Gov. Phil Murphy formally announced Noriega's nomination on Monday, May 15. Noriega, who was born in Weehawken, will be replacing Justice Barry Albin, who reached the mandatory retirement age. Noriega, who was raised in Union City and lives in Fanwood, is Murphy's fourth appointment to the bench.

Noriega, 45, is a partner at Bramnick, Rodriguez, Grabas, Arnold, and Mangan, based in Clifton, working as a defense and immigration attorney. Noriega also spent five years as a public defender in Essex County. He would be the first former public defender to serve on the court.

"Public defenders see firsthand how the law impacts ordinary people. A public defender does not get to choose their clients," Murphy said. "More often than not, they represent individuals from our most marginalized communities in their greatest moment of need.

Murphy said Noriega, the son of Peruvian immigrants, has a quintessential Jersey story and practices quintessential Jersey values.

Before he can serve on the bench, Noriega has to be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the State Senate.

