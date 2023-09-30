No Threat To Neighborhood After Englewood Killing, Authorities Say

Police asked residents in the Tributary Woods West development near Argonne Park to check their home surveillance cameras for the time period between 5 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, they combed the neighborhood, searching drains and other spots after the victim's body was found at a home on Mevan Avenue. He'd been shot, law enforcement sources said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that his detectives are leading the investigation in a brief statement shortly before 9:30 a.m.

They were being assisted by city police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim's name was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the prosecutor said. Developments were expected to be released sometime Saturday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

Meantime, little else has been shared.

"I was given an assurance that there is a suspect and that the community is not at risk," Mayor Michael Wildes said. "That's all I know."

ANYONE who might have seen something or has video that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line: (201) 226-5532.

Crimestoppers also offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 any time of day.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

