No New Friends: 'Rhonj' Does Drake

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" are feeling the "Hotline Bling."

Paul Connell, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Photo Credit: teresagiudice Instagram
Sam Barron

The crew saw Drake perform at Barclays Center in Brooklyn last week.

Teresa Giudice and hubby Louie Ruelas, attended the "It's All A Blur" tour along with Dolores Catania and boyfriend Paul Connell.

The Giudices, who live in Montvale, shared photos getting to hear the former Degrassi star perform songs like "Energy", "Calling My Name" and "Look What You've Done," in a luxury suite fit for a Jersey princess.

Drake is headed to MSG, then DC, and across the country toward the West Coast.

